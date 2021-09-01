Tshwane extends new rapid bus system to Menlyn

Pretoria - From Monday, the City of Tshwane is rolling out its rapid bus system, A Re Yeng, to Menlyn. The extensions are along a new route, known as the Line 2B, and the buses will run in mixed traffic.

“The current public transport operators on this route are expected to continue their usual operations, pending the finalisation of the current compensation processes,” said City spokesperson Selby Bokaba. “This new line is a move by the City to optimise the bus rapid-transit system roll-out strategy. It is in anticipation of the A Re Yeng infrastructure roll-out.” The operating times are weekdays from 6am to 8.30pm, and 6am to 6.30pm on weekends.

The council introduced A Re Yeng bus services in 2014. The key objective was to expand bus services to the City’s high-density areas. Bokaba said this latest move was a step towards A Re Yeng’s expansion to Mamelodi, where the full potential of the system would be realised. “Passengers will board the bus using the existing Tshwane Bus Services kerbside bus stops that have an A Re Yeng pole installed next to them.

“The new Line 2B route to be launched has been highlighted in a flyer being distributed by the City, and revised schedules have been developed to optimise fleet availability, which includes revising low-demand services and schedules, as well as optimising routes. “New commuters are required to obtain Connector Card to board the A Re Yeng bus. This can be purchased from the mobile kiosks, existing A Re Yeng stations, and walk-in customer- care centres in the CBD (Sammy Marks and Church Square). “Current commuters will be able to use their existing cards to access the A Re Yeng operations to Menlyn.”