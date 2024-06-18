Tshwane faces water supply disruption for 37 days

Tshwane residents could face water supply interruptions due to massive water infrastructure maintenance work by Rand Water, planned for 37 days starting June 22. The water utility said it planned to embark on extensive maintenance work to its infrastructure across Gauteng’s municipalities, including Tshwane.

The planned maintenance, according to the water utility, was aimed at preserving the lifespan of its infrastructure and improving its reliability during the higher summer demand period. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, said: “This essential maintenance work will involve the replacement of Rand Water’s bulk water meters that supply various reservoirs in Tshwane.” The municipality promised to fill the reservoirs prior to the planned shutdown, but warned that Tshwane reservoirs supplied by Rand Water’s Palmiet System would be affected on different dates.

Mashigo said: “Where possible the affected reservoirs will be filled to maximum capacity prior to the maintenance work. However, the water supply may be interrupted during the upkeep period and residents are therefore urged to use water sparingly.” He said on July 1, the Palmiet System will be pumping at 60% for 8 hours, on July 15, the system will be reduced to 68% for two days and on July 29, it will be pumping at 76%. The affected reservoirs include Akasia, Bakenkop, Blair Athol, Brakfontein, Erasmia, Laudium, Lotus Gardens, Louwlardia, Mabopane, Magaliesberg, Mnandi, Raslouw, Rooihuiskraal, Soshanguve DD, Soshanguve L and Sunderland Ridge.

Mashigo said: “The city’s reservoirs, which are supplied by Rand Water’s Mapleton System, will also be affected on different dates. On July 5 2024, the Mapleton System will pump at 73% for 14 hours, on July 19, three of the water utility’s bulk meters located at Willow Acres, Kwagga and Nellmapius, will have no supply for 12 hours and on July 26, there will be no pumping at the Mapleton System for three days.” He added that other reservoirs and bulk meters to be affected included Garsfontein reservoir which feeds the Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale and Waltloo. “The City of Tshwane will provide water through tankers to the affected areas. The city apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the above-mentioned maintenance programme.”