Tshwane finally submits financial statements to AG

The City of Tshwane has finally submitted its financial statements and other relevant documents to the Auditor-General (AG) after it failed to meet an August 31 deadline to do so. The City had asked for an extension to submit financial statements to the AG in a bid to avoid the repeat of 2021/2022 financial year when it incurred adverse audit opinion.

The AG report then found that the City had not correctly valued assets relating to electricity, roads, and stormwater infrastructure assets, as well as community, in accordance with the standards of generally recognised accounting practice, among other financial transgressions. Former chief financial officer, Umar Banda, was blamed for misrepresenting the City's 2021/2022 financial statements to the AG. He was subsequently fired and his court bid to overturn the dismissal at the High Court, Pretoria in December, was unsuccessful. Yesterday, the City announced that it has successfully fulfilled its commitment to submit its financial statements and other relevant documents to the AG.

Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “This accomplishment demonstrates the City's dedication to transparency, accountability and good governance. “Earlier in September 2023, the Tshwane Audit and Performance Committee (APC) recommended that the City Manager write to the Auditor-General to seek an extension to submit its Annual Financial Statements and Performance as of 30 June 2023.” Bokaba said the recommendation was made to afford the City sufficient time to finalise other outstanding matters on the financials.

He said the City committed to submit the final financial statements within three months after the Auditor-General had set the deadline to August 31. “The City Manager Johann Mettler considered the recommendation of the APC favourably as the deadline extension had afforded the city sufficient time to adequately address some of the findings made by the AG in the 2021/22 financial year. “As a responsible municipality, the City of Tshwane recognises and cherishes the importance of providing accurate and timely financial information to the Auditor- General,” he said.