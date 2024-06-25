Tshwane fulfils commitment to help eradicate mosquito infestation in Winterveld and Soshanguve

The City of Tshwane Health Department recently commenced with a phased intervention to eradicate the mosquito infestation in Winterveld and Soshanguve. This was in keeping with commitments made in 2023 following several site visits and stakeholder engagements led by the MMC for Health Rina Marx.

The mosquito infestation has negatively affected the quality of life of residents living in these areas. The first phase to eradicate the infestation involved the drone application of larvicide in Soshanguve bordering the Tswaing Crater where large pools of stagnant water were observed. Mosquito larvae are often found in stagnant water. This larvicide is not harmful to humans or animals and was dispensed by an accredited company.

Tshwane has rehabilitated the large pools of stagnant water as a way to get rid of mosquitoes in Soshanguve and Winterveld. Phases 2 and 3 will commence in the new financial year with priority given to spraying the wetlands and stagnant waterlogged areas. The mentioned areas are in part natural wetlands with a high water table, thereby making them a conducive environment for mosquitoes to thrive. Larvicide application is not the only solution to eradicate mosquitos. “We reaffirm the importance of natural mosquito predators, such as frogs, as well as the importance of introducing natural vegetation that repels mosquitoes, such as lavender,” said Marx.