Tshwane has fewer cases than Joburg

Pretoria - Tshwane has, so far, recorded the lowest number of coronavirus active cases when compared to other metros in Gauteng. This was according to Premier David Makhura who delivered an update report on Covid-19 during a media briefing on Friday. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently declared Tshwane as among the metros in the country identified as hotspots for Covid-19. Makhura said: “A hotspot is defined as an area with five or more active cases per 100000 population or high number of new positive cases over 14 days.” Makhura said of the metros, Tshwane had the third largest number of coronavirus cases with 344 positive cases, 241 recoveries and 99 active cases. Joburg has 1238 positive cases and Ekurhuleni 549.

Seven areas in Tshwane, namely Stinkwater, Hammanskraal, Mamelodi, Soshanguve, Atteridgeville, Pretoria and Bronkhorstspruit were named among the 20 top wards with increases in virus infections.

Makhura reported that as of May 28 there had been 1038118 people screened across the capital city.

There are 1970 beds currently available in both private and public hospitals in Tshwane for coronavirus patients.

During a media briefing last week Makhura expressed concerns about Covid-19 cases in Tembisa and Ivory Park as a result of infections that occurred at a factory in Centurion.

“The cluster outbreak came as a result of the factory in Centurion which employs many people from Ekurhuleni. We have since shut down the factory,” he said yesterday.

He reported that those who tested positive have been recovering and that efforts were being made to trace their contacts in order to contain the virus spread.

The West Rand district was a concern to the province after cases of Covid-19 were discovered at Mponeng mine this week.

Makhura said the district was the key focus for government intervention, saying it was required to be elevated to a hotspot status like the three metros.

Of the 27403 cases in the country, Gauteng accounted for 12% of them and 10% of the active cases.

Gauteng had seen an increase of 929 new cases over the last eight days, recoveries stood at 61% and a number of active cases spiked to 37%.

On Monday, the province recorded 260 positive cases per day, which was the largest number to be recorded by the province so far, according to Makhura.

Pretoria News Weekend

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za