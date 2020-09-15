Tshwane has most new Covid cases in Gauteng

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While the decline in new Covid-19 cases continues countrwide, Tshwane has recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in recent days. There were 345 new cases of the virus reported in the province at the weekend, 109 of which were from the capital, while Joburg had 105 news cases confirmed. As things stand, Tshwane has had 47 204 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 972 deaths and 40 097 recoveries. Areas with the most number of infections remain in the western region including Atteridgeville, Laudium, the CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West, with 14 617 cases. This is followed by the northern region with Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig, Thereza Park and Pretoria North area with 10 408 cases to date.

According to the Department of Health, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng by yesterday was 215 140, 3 918 deaths.

A total of 1 915 people are hospitalised in public and private facilities in the province.

Out of a total of 133 548 contacts traced (individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive), 111 449 have completed the 10-days monitoring period with no symptoms reported.

Nationally, less than 1 000 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country on Monday, according to a statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

As of yesterday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 650 749, with 956 new cases identified, he said.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths is15 499 while the recovery rate is 88.9%.

Since the 22nd of August we have reported under 3 000 cases a day – at the height of the epidemic during the month of July we would report anything between 10 000 and 15 000 cases a day.

’’Supporting this decline is also a demonstrable decline in persons under investigation, general ward admissions, ICU admissions, deaths and excess deaths.

’’Consistency across these indicators reassures us that indeed we are in the midst of a trough in the pandemic,’’ Mkhize said.

There are growing calls to ease the last of the lockdown and hopes President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes this week.

Mkhize said: ’’Whatever decisions are made, it is important to emphasise that the risk of spreading and contracting Covid-19 still remains and that non-pharmaceutical interventions remain important as we learn to co-exist with the coronavirus.’’