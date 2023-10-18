Tshwane has R2 million to promote, develop authors in Tshwane

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has at least R2 million put aside to promote and develop local authors. Those interested to have their books procured by the municipality and used at libraries have been encouraged to register on their database of city libraries as part of a book-selection drive.

MMC for community and social development services Peggy de Bruin said: “I am pleased to inform Tshwane residents that, as of October 13, 2023, the City’s Library, Heritage and Information Services Section has embarked on a book-selection process at all 62 libraries across the seven regions of Tshwane.” She said libraries needed to add new stock to their collections, such as books and audiovisual material, on a regular basis in order to keep up with the latest publication of new information resources. De Bruin said library users can borrow up to six items for two weeks.

“The acquisition of library books is funded by the Gauteng provincial library services grant fund to the tune of R7.3m, including R2m that is set aside to promote and develop local Tshwane authors,” she said. A total of 21 884 copies were procured of which 2 374 are from Tshwane-based authors. “In executing our objective of promoting and profiling local content and to encourage the equitable development of all South African languages, the City of Tshwane calls on all local authors to visit any library to register on the local authors database or they can contact the library grant management and reading promotion subsection on 012 358 8827,” she said.