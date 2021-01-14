Tshwane Haven children's home struggling due to Covid-19 asks public for assistance

Pretoria - Tshwane Haven, which tends for children living with disabilities, has been hamstrung by the Covid-19 virus as volunteers and donations dry up amid the pandemic. Speaking to Pretoria News, manager of the home in Waterkloof, Karin Bruyere, said they had survived this far because of good Samaritans who assisted with groceries, formula milk and other necessities. “We used to get enough cash for the running costs for medicines and staff salaries, as they really deserve some reward for their hard work, but with Covid-19, everyone is struggling so our donors have been cut. “Funding this year has literally dried up as people and businesses are all bearing the brunt of Covid-19 and we have not been allowed to have fundraisers. It’s been a tough year for us as well as everyone else.” Bruyere said there had also been difficulties in tending for children living with disabilities, especially during the pandemic, and among their challenges was hospitals where they get formula and medication which were a high risk at the moment.

“Scheduled clinics and operations had to be cancelled. We have kids with disabilities to varying degrees. We have a 9-year-old who was born without limbs, is HIV positive, and had a portion of one lung removed. We also have a baby with severe subglottic stenosis, and a toddler who’s foot was amputated in the womb. And we also have two cystic fibrosis children. They all have to be safeguarded during this terrible time and need extra care.”

She said there were eleven children in the care of Tshwane Haven.

“I have been doing this for 23 years, and 13 at Tshwane Haven. We have never received a fixed donation monthly to cover our running house. We have had amazing people and companies that do donate towards running costs.”

Bruyere said donors have dropped off necessities when needed, but with her currently grappling pneumonia and in isolation, it was difficult to go out to purchase groceries and collect medication.

The Haven closed its doors to volunteers from March last year in a bid to protect immuno-compromised children, but donors were welcome to assist them, and they were making use of social media to request donations.

“Our urgent needs are Pepticate formula milk, Similac total comfort 1 and 2 formula milk, Nan optipro, Novolac AR Digest, nappies, wet wipes and groceries.

“Without God walking by our side and donors and volunteers, we wouldn't be able to assist these children,” said Bruyere.

