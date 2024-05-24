Tshwane Health Department hosts education campaign for children

The City of Tshwane’s health services in Region 4 hosted the Paws for Wellness Education campaign at Olievenhoutbosch Primary School. The purpose of this annual awareness campaign was to educate those in attendance about the by-laws for keeping animals.

The Pitbull Federation of South Africa, Soshanguve Animal Shelter and Edu-Centre, Tshwane SPCA, Chris Pets Carcass Removals and Community Orientated Substance Use also attended the campaign. MMC for Health Rina Marx said the by-laws ensure that health hazards related to the keeping of animals are pro-actively prevented. “A need was identified to make the public aware of existing regulations and legislation on the keeping of domesticated animals and the correct channels to report irresponsible ownership, abuse and neglect,” she said.

Marx said she was encouraged by the level of enthusiasm on the part of the children in attendance and their willingness to learn about the correct care and treatment for animals. “Such campaigns help cultivate a love and respect for animals at an early age; this will help stop the cycle of abuse and neglect of animals,” she said. One of the artworks done by a child who attended the campaign at Olievenhoutbosch Primary School. Picture: The City of Tshwane The children were also given the opportunity to take part in an art and photo competition and witnessed displays by the Tshwane Metro Police Department.