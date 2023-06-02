Tshwane helps Voortrekker Monument establish Crime Prevention Forum

Pretoria - The Tshwane MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen who is also responsible for Region 3 in which the Voortrekker Monument is located has announced that a Crime Prevention Forum has been established to facilitate communication with other role players and address challenges experienced by the Voortrekker Monument. “During previous engagements with the management of the Voortrekker Monument, it was noted that the area had been experiencing an uptake in crime that was negatively impacting the experience of local and international tourists visiting Tshwane and the Voortrekker Monument.

“Although much progress has since been made by the Voortrekker Monument itself, we know that crime cannot be fought in isolation, Theunissen said. “As such, our offices engaged various local private security companies, the Lyttelton, Sunnyside and Pretoria Central police stations, the South African National Defence Force in Thaba Tshwane and, of course, our own Tshwane Metro Police Department. “Representatives of the Voortrekker Monument and the role players mentioned above met at the Voortrekker Monument with officials from our offices to discuss the purpose of the forum and determine the format, chairperson and regularity with which future meetings would take place.

“Various ongoing and possible future interventions were discussed and there was a shared sense of urgency to address crime in the area. “We thank all these role players for their willing participation and will continue to engage with the Voortrekker Monument to ensure that the interventions and forum have the desired effect, Theunissen said”. Role players that want to get involved can email [email protected].