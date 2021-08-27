Tshwane hit by water restrictions

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is appealing to all residents to use water sparingly after Rand Water placed the metro on an instant level three restriction on Wednesday. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said this followed a drop in reservoir water levels, but did not necessarily mean people would be without water.

“In an effort to save the distribution network from collapsing, restricting water to Tshwane was inevitable and the only viable option. “Residents within the City of Tshwane’s jurisdiction are thus urged to reduce their water consumption. “Tshwane would also like to remind residents that the water restrictions that were imposed previously in line with the Water Supply By-Laws, were never withdrawn and are therefore still applicable.”

Residents were subsequently reminded not to water or irrigate gardens with a hosepipe or sprinkler system between 6am and 6pm, not to wash vehicles with hosepipes or high-pressure systems, and to refrain from filling swimming pools. Mashigo urged all residents to make efforts to reduce water demand by adhering to the water restrictions and reducing their consumption. The reservoirs and areas whose meters have been restricted include suburbs and townships like Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Sites, Soshanguve, Mabopane, Akasia Park Reservoir, Magaliesberg Reservoir Wonderboom Reservoir, Laudium Reservoir and Thaba Tshwane.

However, some residents immediately expressed their unease with the announcement on the City’s Twitter account, with some highlighting the City also needs to tackle its problem of water leaking across Tshwane. Comrade Mushuyeni said: “The City has to implement a rapid response team to repair any burst pipes, it is disheartening to see gallons of drinking water from busted outside meters wasted for more than two days before repair in Sosha Block VV, and stop raw sewage spilling into rivers and streams of Soshanguve.” According to Lebogang Mokgopa: “Hammanskraal had water problems for the last two weeks now.

“Are we supposed to do our day to day tasks without water in this pandemic?” Some people said they had reported leaks that had not been attended to. The City said although residents were urged to use water sparingly, there was no need to panic as this did not mean another situation whereby residents would find themselves queuing for water like they did some weeks back when a Rand Water pumping plant had mechanical damage.