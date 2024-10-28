Tshwane identifies its highest consuming reservoirs

The City of Tshwane says it is continuing to experience an excessively high water consumption, which is likely to put consumers at risk of having no water during the scorching summer months. The levels of the city’s reservoirs and towers are dropping extraordinarily, from time to time.

The demand in most of the areas is exceeding what the city can provide, compelling the city to surpass its licenced figure of the amount of water it is sourcing from Rand Water, the metro said in a statement. The water utility is currently pumping about 800 million litres per day to Tshwane, when it’s supposed to be pumping 662 million litres per day. This is about 18% more than the city’s licence agreement with the water utility. This high volume of consumption is continuously putting the city’s distribution network and Rand Water systems under severe pressure. This strain calls for communities across the city’s seven regions to use water sparingly, attend to their households’ leaks and report leaks that require the city’s attention. Residents are also urged to be vigilant against instances of vandalism to the city’s water infrastructure.

The City said it had so far identified 10 highest consuming reservoirs and one pump station. “It has come to our attention that consumers who are supplied by these reservoirs and the specific pump station are the main contributors to the overall high water usage within Tshwane,” it said in a statement. Mooikloof Ridge Pumping Station, which is directly supplied by the Rand Water system, is currently experiencing an extremely high demand which has left the high lying areas with low pressure.

Carina Street, Mabopane and Atteridgeville HL reservoirs, are experiencing very high demand. Their levels’ build up have recently been worryingly slow. There is also a high demand in the Hammanskraal, Mabopane Main, Soshanguve L, Mooikloof, Akasia and Constantia reservoirs. “The City reiterates its plea to all customers to reduce water consumption instantly. Residents are further reminded that the water restrictions that were imposed previously in line with the Water Supply By-Laws, were never withdrawn and are therefore still applicable,” the statement further read.