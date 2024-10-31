Tshwane implements strategic water restrictions to stabilise reservoir system

The City of Tshwane aims to implement strategic water restrictions and reservoir alternation systems to address challenges faced by the water distribution network due to high water demand in some parts of the metro. Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the restriction would mean there will be no inflow of water to the throttled reservoirs.

“Their inlets will only be opened once the struggling ones have recovered. This system alternation approach will be carried out daily until we have sufficient supply,”he said. He implored all consumers to conserve water to avoid prolonged water supply interruptions. “The city is currently implementing the alternation approach in the Laudium/Atteridgeville HL system which supplies Laudium, Atteridgeville, Kwaggasrand, Westpark and the surrounding areas,”Bokaba said.

The Heights reservoir system, he said, is utilised to supplement the Laudium/Atteridgeville HL system. “For the Laudium/Atteridgeville HL system to build up, technicians must close the Heights reservoir system inlet at night and redirect the flow to the Laudium/Atteridgeville HL system,”he said. Bokaba said currently the Heights Reservoir system’s levels are healthy, saying that allowed the City team to begin supplementing the supply to Laudium and Atteridgeville on Tuesday evening.