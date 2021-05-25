Tshwane increases Covid-19 vaccination sites to 14

The City of Tshwane yesterday announced an increase in the number of the Covid-19 vaccination sites for the phase 2 mass vaccination programme.

This pushed the number of vaccination sites in the capital from five to 14.

Tshwane said the additional vaccination sites were a milestone in the fight against the pandemic. “The City of Tshwane’s health services department with the support of the Gauteng provincial government launched phase 2 of mass vaccination at the Old Council Chamber, Sammy Marks Square, last week,” said spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

The original sites were Soshanguve Block JJ Clinic 837 Molefe Makinta Street, Block JJ Kekana Gardens Hall 1078 in Pfaranani in Kekana Gardens, FF Ribeiro Clinic at Sammy Marks Square, Eersterust Community Healthcare Centre on the corner of PS Fourie Drive, and Hans Covedale Road West and Zithobeni Clinic on Kabini Street, Zithobeni.

“Phase 2 of the vaccination roll-out is targeting the elderly from the age of 60 and above. The City’s level of readiness was endorsed by the Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement and Urban Planning and MEC in charge of local government, Lebogang Maile,” according to the City.

The new sites include KT Motubatse Clinic (hall) on 20941 Mahlangu Street, Soshanguve South Extension 14 (near Kopanong station), Phedisong 4, Community Healthcare Centre 5808 Lenyai Street, Zone 4 in Ga-Rankuwa and Suurman Clinic (hall) in Suurman Road in Suurman. Another is Laudium Community Healthcare Centre on Bengal Street.

Others are the Atteridgeville Hall Corner on Ramokgopa and Hlahla streets, Weskoppies Hospital in Pretoria West; the Tshwane Rehabilitation Hospital on the corner of Dr Savage and Soutpansberg Roads, as well as Rayton Hall at Rayton.

Another, Bokaba said, was the Nellmapius Clinic on Loeriesfontein Crescent in Nellmapius.

“They are open to the public from 7.30am until 3pm, Monday to Friday,” Bokaba said.

Pretoria News