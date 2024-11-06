Tshwane launches R3.6m in-house cleaning services initiative

The City of Tshwane is set to boost its municipal services by creating 100 contract cleaning positions, with a total investment of R3.6 million. The positions will be advertised in the coming weeks for the 2024/25 financial year, with each role offering a monthly compensation of R6,000.

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, said the initiative is part of a strategic plan to strengthen the Group Property department and ensure efficient service delivery. She said the city will also update its organisational structure to accommodate 200 additional contract cleaning positions, funded by reallocating budget from critical vacancies and contracted services. The initiative, Morodi said, underscores the City’s commitment to sustainable employment and service efficiency, ensuring that Tshwane remains a city of opportunity and growth for all its residents.

“For the interim period, the use of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers will continue to augment our internal services,” she said. She said Group Property will be mandated to develop a comprehensive deployment plan for the newly appointed cleaning staff members upon the finalisation of the recruitment process. “This initiative will lead to the gradual reduction in the use of EPWP participants, while also filling vacancies arising from natural attrition,” she said.