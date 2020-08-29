Tshwane libraries open on Monday - bar a few which aren’t compliant
AFTER five months, most of the community libraries in Tshwane are set to open to the reading public on Monday.
And it is not only avid readers who cannot wait: the librarians and other staff have been hard at work preparing to welcome back their members.
The opening of a few libraries, notably Alkantrant and Glenstantia in region 6, has been delayed, but the City hopes it will not be long before they meet Covid-19 compliance requirements and are able to reopen.
In the mean time, members are welcome to use another library or the provincial e-books platform, OverDrive to borrow a digital title.
In addition to the main Es’kia Mphahlele Library at Sammy Marks Square, the following libraries will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm: Hammanskraal and Temba (region 2); Atteridgeville, New Atteridgeville, Saulsville, Mountain View, Brooklyn, Mayville, Moot and Waverley (region 3); Eldoraigne, Irene, Valhalla, Olievenhoutbosch (region 4); and East Lynne (region 5).
A spokesperson for the City of Tshwane said that only 30% of study space and 10% of ICT use was permissable at this level of lockdown, and only at libraries like the main library which have separate study areas. - Staff Reporter