Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink launches artisans programme to improve delivery of services

Pretoria - At least 71 young people have been recruited to the City of Tshwane’s special artisan Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) with a view to improve delivery of services such as water and electricity. On Friday, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink officially launched the programme at Tshwane Leadership and Management Academy, where he announced that the intention was to empower 39 women and 28 men.

The recruits would receive intense training as electricians, fitters, plumbers, welders, among other skills. Brink said: “They are potentially going to be business owners, managers, heads of electricity and water in the departments of the municipality. But it is so important to take that step and it is wonderful that we can give this opportunity. Also to build the in-house capacity in Tshwane (and) build the capital city that works for all its people.” DA caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said: “This initiative demonstrates the DA’s dedication to innovation and will positively influence the City’s ability to deliver services for the residents of Tshwane.”

He said the traditional concept of EPWP as a means of job creation had been re-imagined as “a new specialised EPWP three-year pilot programme has been launched to facilitate the agile deployment of technical skills in the City”. “This programme, which is fully accredited, introduces a diverse array of artisan trades, encompassing electrical, vehicle mechanics, welding, fitting and turning, boiler making and plumbing,” he said. The cohort of 71 EPWP artisans, who include 39 women and 28 men have received comprehensive training from the academy in preparation for their participation in the programme.

Moloto said: “These skilled individuals are now set to be deployed to various regions.” He said the party caucus remained committed to ensuring that the residents of Tshwane got value for money for their rates and taxes. “This programme, and its successes, presents an opportunity to equip Tshwane with a dynamic and efficient group of artisans who can be more responsive to the service delivery issues faced by our residents, such as power outages for which 17 new electricians will be deployed,” he said.