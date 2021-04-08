Tshwane mayor Randall Williams called to answer at Hammanskraal water public inquiry

Pretoria - Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams has been called to account to the people at the Hammanskraal Community Water Public Inquiry investigating ongoing water supply difficulties.

Herman Mashaba's Action SA promised the people of Hammanskraal that it would put together a Zondo-like commission of inquiry to question the City of Tshwane and all contractors who failed to maintain and equip the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant to produce adequate water for residents, business and farmers for many years.

Pretoria News has seen a document addressed to the mayor and the City's Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths inviting Wiliams to make himself available to an independent panel to be chaired by professor Jonas Letsoalo - an advocate of the Supreme Court since 1981.

The commission asked Williams to present himself in one of the three days of hearings on April 16, 17 and 18 "to give an account as to what steps have been taken to resolve this long outstanding problem that remains in violation of the people of Hammanskraal’s rights."

The commission informed Williams and Griffiths that the violation of section 27(1)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa is being carried on in Hammanskraal as the water remains contaminated.