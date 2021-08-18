Tshwane mayor Randall Williams encourages people to get jab as Covid-19 cases drop

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane refuses to take its foot off the pedal in tackling the coronavirus as Covid-19 active cases drop below 4 000. A proud Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams, who also recovered from coronavirus, said although there is a weekly decline in active Covid-19 cases people should remain vigilant and adhere to the regulations.

Despite the significant progress which dropped active cases from 5 304 to 3 987 between the previous week and this Tuesday, the City continues with ward-based outreach programmes. This was complemented by an increase in the number of public vaccination sites to 41 across Tshwane while 588 335 vaccinations were recorded to have been administered in Tshwane by Sunday. "I also want to encourage all qualifying residents to register to vaccinate. As always, our teams are ready to assist all qualifying residents to get their vaccination," said Williams.

More good news for Tshwane was that new daily positive cases have also been continuing to decrease, which could lead to yet another weekly decrease and a further drop in the number of active cases in Tshwane. By Friday, new cases stood at 742 and then dropped on Saturday to 609 and 551 new cases on Sunday. There were 372 new cases on Monday and a further significant decrease to 152 new cases on Tuesday. Head of strategic communications in the City, Selby Bokaba, said people were encouraged to utilise opportunities made available to vaccinate but equally to continue to observe safety protocols.

He said the group of people aged 60 and above continue to be the most vaccinated with over 167 814 individuals vaccinated, and at least 76% of them have been fully vaccinated. He said: "They are followed by the 50–59 years age group with 106 891 of them vaccinated with 41 948 of them fully vaccinated. In the 40–49 years age group 103 280 individuals having received their Covid-19 jabs. "The 30–39 and the 20–29 age cohorts, have the lowest number of vaccinated individuals sitting at 64 866 and 14 924 respectively. These figures are for those who form part of the Health Care workers, SAPS, Basic Education and Social Development employees’ category."