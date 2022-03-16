Tshwane mayor Randall Williams reminds 171 new metro police graduates much is expected

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams yesterday reminded metro police officers that the best nations and cities in the world were distinguished by their ability to keep their residents safe. Williams was speaking at the passing-out parade of 171 metro police graduates at Lucas van der Berg Stadium in Pretoria West.

The new police have just completed a basic traffic course and acquired other law enforcement skills at a programme in Cape Town. The constables will add more strength operationally in conducting the three core functions of the Tshwane metro police department – by-law enforcement, crime prevention and road policing, Williams said. This will increase safety and security. He said: “I congratulate you once more for making it thus far. Law enforcement is not an easy job; you will face numerous challenges, high public expectations, and scrutiny.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams speaks during the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s pass-out parade. PIcture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) “In some cases, you will face insults and threats while wearing this uniform, and your safety may even be at risk in some of the operations you conduct. However, no matter the situation you must always conduct yourself within the ambit of the law. “It is important that you act fair and respect everyone’s rights, including those of individuals who break the law. This will require you to have high self-discipline and integrity. “Stay true to your oath: never betray your uniform and badge. Do not solicit or accept any bribes. You will also need to stay fit by taking care of your physical and mental health.”

Williams said crime and safety was a serious matter, if not a national crisis. He said that year after year, the crime statistics told a horrifying story, from brutal murders to robberies and hijackings. To change this narrative, the City needed more boots on the ground to improve police visibility, which made the passing-out parade exactly what the city needed. Constables Nkateko Makondo and Elzma Mollendorff said the training was intense, but they were proud of having made it.

“The pressure is on now because we know exactly how important this job is. To be welcomed and congratulated by the mayor, MMC for Community Safety Alderman Grandi Theunissen, and chief of police Lieutenant- General Johanna Nkomo, makes it more intense. We really cannot wait to go out there to protect and serve." Nkomo said she would be making a mistake if she did not remind the graduates that they had committed to doing the work of a law enforcement officer.

