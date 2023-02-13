Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns ahead of motion of no confidence against him

Pretoria - Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams has officially decided to resign his post ahead of a motion of no confidence against him by smaller parties in the City of Tshwane. His resignation came as opposition parties were due to brief the media about the motion against him at the council offices later today.

Pretoria News, however, also understands that Williams also faced internal pressure to resign and some of his councillors were intent on voting with the opposition on their motion. Williams' resignation comes into effect this evening. Announcing his resignation, Williams said: “I resign because it is in the best interest for continued stability of the coalition in the city, being Executive Mayor of the Capital City has not been without its difficulties but I have embraced every challenge that has come my way in the execution of my duties, all of which have allowed my own personal development.

“I resign today not in frustration, resentment or anger but in peace knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties to the best of my abilities,” Williams said. Accepting his resignation, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said he had noted Williams’ resignation and would like to express his thanks and appreciation for the work done during his tenure. “Williams, after being elected Executive Mayor of Tshwane in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and in the wake of ANC mismanagement that left the city with a R4 billion deficit, set about stabilising the city’s finances. This he did as the head of a DA minority government until the 2021 local government elections.

“In November 2021 Randall Williams was once again elected as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane, this time at the head of the city’s first multi-party coalition government. Since then, he and his team worked to prioritise core service delivery in the city and ensure its continued financial stability,” Msimanga said. He said the DA federal leader John Steenhuisen thanked mayor Williams for the dedication and commitment to improving the levels of service delivery for all of Tshwane’s residents. “At times the challenges seemed insurmountable, but he never took his hands off the wheel. That is the embodiment of the DA promise to those who live in metros and municipalities where the DA governs”.

Msimanga also praised Williams for his work in putting the needs of the residents first in an often turbulent political environment. “The fact that he is prepared to stand down in order to ensure stability in the metro speaks volumes of his commitment to the residents as well as the political process.” The DA looks forward to welcoming Randall Williams into whatever role awaits him within the DA, where his experience and skill set will be a great asset.