Tshwane mayor Randall Williams says metro in financial distress, with deficit of R4.4bn

Pretoria - The anticipated legacy by the outgoing administrators to leave the City of Tshwane’s coffers with a surplus of between R1.3 billion and R1.5bn has seemingly failed to materialise. Instead, new executive mayor Randall Williams said the metro was in financial distress, with a deficit of R4.4bn. In September, Local Government MEC Lebogang Maile painted an improved picture of the City’s financial performance, saying the administrators would leave the municipality with a surplus of between R1.3bn and R1.5bn. At the time, Maile also defended himself against attacks by the DA, which claimed the administrators’ salaries had run to R10 million. In denying the claim, he said the estimate of the administrators’ salaries was R7.5m.

Williams lambasted the administrators for blowing the R284m surplus left by the DA-led administration before the council was dissolved in March.

“Having now scrutinised the pre-audited financial results for the 2019/20 financial year, I have learnt that this surplus has been eroded, and the City is now operating a significant deficit of R4.4bn,” Williams said.

Williams, who assumed office last Friday, described the metro’s financial situation as “truly alarming”.

During his interaction with the acting city manager, Mmaseabatha Mutlaneng, and chief financial officer Umar Banda, it became evident that the City’s finances were in a bad state.

“A number of core indicators show a deeply troubling financial reality that my administration will need to urgently address to get the City back on track.”

He said the operating balance showed a significant decline in an exceptionally short space of time. “At the end of the 2018/19 financial year, when the DA was in government, the City had a surplus of R545m. Between July 2019 and March 2020, again while the DA administration still led the City before the ANC provincial government dissolved council, there was a surplus of R284m,” Williams said.

The situation, according to him, meant that the administrators spent the surplus they found along with an additional R4.4bn in three months.

Williams said: “A similar and worrying pattern was found when investigating the status of cash and cash equivalents. While the DA led the City the cash position was solid.”

He committed to provide monthly feedback on the status of the City’s financial position.

Pretoria News