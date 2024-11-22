Tshwane mayor wants exclusive spaza shop ownership for locals

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya has declared that spaza shops in the metro will be reserved for local owners, as part of a new registration initiative aimed at enhancing community safety and compliance. This decision comes as the city begins registering spaza shops this week - a process led by MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa.

Moya this week posted on X: “Tshwane, we will be announcing the registration process for spaza shops in the next few days. Here in Tshwane, spazas are strictly for locals.” Mabotsa, on the other hand, said foreign nationals running spaza shops will need to furnish the municipality with a proof of a R5 million investment as part of the outlined criteria for doing businesses in the country. Mabotsa made a call for spaza shops operators to register their businesses within 21 days in keeping with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive on November 15.

The president's call to action follows the tragic deaths of schoolchildren due to foodborne illnesses, highlighting the need to protect communities from hazardous substances. Mabotsa said the investment by foreigners should be in terms of a bank statement into an existing business in South Africa as well as a business visa. Other minimum requirements for registration of spaza shops and food-handling businesses include appropriate zoning certificate, identity document for residents of South Africa or Home Affairs documents for foreigners (certified copies).

Those vying to register must also produce proof of registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and a copy of title deed, lease agreement or proof of residence. They are further required to be in possession of affidavit and certified copy of identity document of stand or erf owner if zoned as Residential 5, menu, in the case of a restaurant and Sars’ tax clearance certificate. Mabotsa said: “Further to the registration process, the City of Tshwane will licence all qualifying spaza shops or food-handling businesses and issue them with licences or permits.”

The non-compliant spaza shops, she said, will face the confiscation of goods, issuing of fines in terms of the City street trading by-law and closure of businesses. “This initiative is in line with the Executive Mayor’s 100-day Economic Revitalisation Programme. Register your business and take the first step towards success,”she said. She said Ramaphosa addressed the nation following the unfortunate deaths of mainly schoolchildren due to foodborne illnesses.