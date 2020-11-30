Tshwane metro cops in for much-needed training, discipline

Pretoria - It is extremely problematic that motorists fear encounters with Tshwane Metro Police Department officers for all the wrong reasons. These including bribery, extortion, intimidation, harassment and corruption, according to mayco member for community safety Karen Meyer. Meyer said the City police were meant to be a refuge to turn to and a source of safety. “Unfortunately, numerous encounters with certain elements in the department by residents reinforce the perception that the entire entity is corrupt. This needs to be addressed.” The department has been made headlines a few times this year as allegations of harassment and corruption mount, with some residents, such as Professor Andre Thomashausen, pursuing legal justice in order to quell more incidents.

Meyer said that she would be having a meeting with various stakeholders, including the provincial SAPS, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Hawks and civil society organisations to discuss their roles in addressing the phenomenon and how accountability could be strengthened.

She said that it was also critical that the department introduced the integrated police management system, which was now a priority.

“This must be coupled with the implementation of the Integrated Strategic Framework for crime prevention, safety and security. I am also liaising with the chief of police (Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo) about the creation of an integrity management to enhance the training in and enforcement of discipline, consequence management, ethics and legal compliance.”

She said getting the basics right was the focus now, such as having a different approach to enhancing safety and security.

The implementation of the strategic framework, which is in the pipeline according to Meyer, would enable City regions to hone in on their specific safety challenges, and to then address these through adequate resourcing and where necessary specialised operations and capacity, for example, inner-city safety, land invasions, cable theft, illegal dumping and drug or substance abuse.

The system would also see the development and implementation of modern processes, systems and technology to transform and optimise the functioning and effectiveness of the department.

“This includes enhancing its ability to monitor resource allocation and distribution and track crime and other relevant trends to enable the department to respond more efficiently, and address shortcomings where they are experienced, including monitoring and evaluating the deployment of officers,” said Meyer.

Meanwhile, the department said it was saddened by the death of a male sergeant in a car accident on Saturday night in Bronkhorstspruit area.

Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the officer was off-duty and travelling alone in his private vehicle when the accident occurred. He died on the scene.

"The case is being investigated further by the SAPS. We urge anyone who might have witnessed the accident to contact us or the nearest SAPS.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by his passing especially during this period of the festive season where we are intensifying operations to minimise road fatalities.

"His identity will be released as soon as all family members have been notified. We send deeply felt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. The department will continue to assist his family with counselling where needed. May his soul rest in peace," Mahamba added.

Pretoria News