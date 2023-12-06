Tshwane metro police to extend 16 Days of Activism against GBV

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has expressed the intention to embark on gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaigns beyond the 16 Days of Activism against it. The 16 days of activism is observed annually between November 25 and December 10.

Metro police chief, Commissioner Yolanda Faro, committed to making GBV campaigns ongoing programmes throughout all the seven regions of the City of Tshwane, during an event hosted by TMPD at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal on Monday. She said: “The awareness campaign is not only going to be for 16 days, but this initiative is also going to be throughout the coming years. We want to be the voice of the voiceless when it comes to crime against women and children.” Faro said the ongoing campaign would assist in eliminating violence and abuse against women and children.

She encouraged GBV victims to report abusers and find support through support systems like the Department of Health and Department of Social Development. TMPD spokesperson, senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said: “As a contribution to the 16 Days of Activism campaign, TMPD initiated an awareness campaign which is aimed at addressing the negative impact of violence and abuse of women and children with the objective to rid society of abuse permanently. This initiative is also used as the key to inform victims of their rights and the support services available to them.” Faro led the campaign with TMPD regional members, social crime prevention members and other stakeholders from the departments of Health, Justice and Social Development and the SAPS members.