Tshwane metro police warn members of public about two criminals masquerading as cops in Pretoria east

Pretoria - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has warned members of the public about two criminals masquerading as the metro police and hijacking the unsuspecting motorists. Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said TMPD had learned about two African males driving a white VW Polo, fitted with a blue light. The pair, according to Mahamba, were dressed in metro police uniform and were pulling victims off the road and then hijacking them. "They also take the victims with them and drop them off in another location," Mahamba said. He said most incidents were reported in the Pretoria East.

"TMPD would like to emphasise that these are not TMPD officers but criminals impersonating officers," he said.

However, he said, the TMPD has operational unmarked vehicles.

"Motorists are urged to be vigilant. When stopped by a suspicious unmarked vehicle, put your hazard lights on and drive to a safe area or the nearest police station.

“Motorists also have a right to request to see an appointment card from the officer when stopped," Mahamba said.

The TMPD was working hard to apprehend "these criminals" and urged people to work together with the police.

Report any suspicious activity to TMPD on 082 891 2498/ 082 320 1757 or the nearest police station.

Pretoria News