Tshwane motorists warned of smash-and-grab incidents on the rise at Fountains Circle

Pretoria - Tshwane motorists have been gripped by fear after a surge in smash-and-grab incidents at the Fountains Circle. Motorists have again been warned to be vigilant when crossing that area as it is notorious for smash-and-grab crimes and has become a hot spot in recent years. The warnings have come after increased crime activity following four incidents of smash-and-grab incidents last week alone.

Issuing the warning, ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson said: “Please urgently note the increase of incidents at the Fountains Circle and in the surrounding precinct. “At least four smash-and-grabs have happened in the last week at Fountains Circle. Please be very aware of your environment when you move through the Fountains Circle,” he said. Wilkinson urged motorists to secure belongings, especially cellphones, handbags or laptop bags.

“Valuables should not be visible on the passenger seat. There are ‘spotters’ in the area.” He said he had reached out to the Tshwane Municipality and the Tshwane Metro Police Department for increased visibility and requested steps to be taken to safeguard any motorists moving through the precinct. Representatives from Lyttelton, Sunnyside, the SAPS, metro police and the SANDF met to discuss the way forward yesterday.

“Our discussion was about community safety in and around Fountains Valley, the Groenkloof precinct and the Voortrekker Monument. “People are displacing criminals because the monitored access-type projects in the city have elevated enforcement with private security and CCTV. “People who use crime as a way of employment have to find greener pastures. They have to find places where they can commit their crimes.”

Wilkinson said the incidents had become more frequent because of the economy and those who would need a meal for the day. For years the area around Fountains Valley has been notorious for such incidents. Last year the incidents spread across to sections near the Fountains Resort gate; the R21 and Elephant Road; Eeufees Road the intersection of the R101; and Heartfelt arena area, as well as attacks in George Storrar Drive. It is believed that criminals work as a gang or in pairs. Wilkinson said while one distracts you, the other smashes the window and takes anything that is on the passenger seat.

The Pretoria News previously reported that Wilkinson was the victim of an attack in 2021. He said: “I have personally been attacked, with one guy coming to the left window. We had a confrontation and he took nothing, but that could have ended badly.” He urged victims to report incidents so that they could gather data to rid the area of crime. “At any given time there are more than five guys working at the circle, so we never know who is innocent and just selling refreshments and not causing trouble, or who is here with malicious intent.”