Tshwane on track to clear backlog of 4 216 rates clearance certificate memos

Pretoria - City of Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams has hailed his administration’s efforts to address the backlog of 4 216 rates clearance certificate memos it inherited from the departed administrators. When he assumed office, Williams set himself the target to halve the backlog at the end of last month. This week, he reported that his administration had surpassed his expectations. Delays in issuing the memos prevented thousands of residents from selling and buying properties in the city. Many people were left frustrated for months as they could not move into their homes.

Williams said: "In the last 30 days another 2 682 memos were received over and above the inherited backlog of 4 216. To date, the City has now approved 4 030 memos … the vast majority of (those that remain) are new applications for memos."

He said his administration inherited a backlog of 979 requests for rates clearance certificates. An additional number of new requests, 808, was received in the past 30 days.

"To date, the City has approved 1 306 certificates, effectively eradicating the backlogs that were inherited," Williams said.

He said the DA-led administration was committed to Tshwane residents and to deliver on its promise to cut the backlogs.

"We will keep up the pressure to ensure that these processes move swiftly and efficiently," he said.

He previously undertook to implement a time frame of seven working days to issue a memo and five working days to issue a clearance certificate after receipt of payment, with effect from January.

“The adherence to this benchmark will be closely monitored.

“The development and finalisation of the e-Clearance Enhancement online platform available to conveyancers also resumed last month, following a long period of inactivity,” he said.

