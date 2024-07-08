Tshwane partners with Africa Beyond 4IR for the 2024 Digital Youth Festival

The hybrid event attracted 4 086 attendees over the two-day period with 351 physical attendances and 3 735 virtual attendances on AB4IR’s social media platforms.

The City of Tshwane, in partnership with Africa Beyond 4IR (AB4IR), wrapped up Youth Month by hosting a premier Continental Digital Youth Festival at the Sammy Marks Council Chamber on June 26 and 27.

Hosted under the theme, Connecting Africa’s Digital Ecosystem, the event was specifically tailored to address the needs of youths from disadvantaged areas where access to resources and exposure to the digital economy is limited. It was also aimed at encouraging youth participation in the digital economy and promoting entrepreneurship.

The programme comprised masterclasses, exhibitions, panel discussions, start-up journeys and networking. Topics deliberated on included emerging skills needed to succeed in the digital and interconnected world, critical aspects of cybersecurity, the infrastructure needed to support digital transformation, opportunities and challenges faced by digital creatives, e-sport, game design and development, and business incubators and investment.

These engagements were driven by some of the industry champions, including the Media, Information and Communication Technologies, Sector Education and Training Authority, Small Enterprise Development Agency, Tshwane University of Technology and many others. Continental speakers from Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana, to name a few, also formed part of the engagements.