Tshwane plans 30-hour shutdown of water

Pretoria - Residents in the City of Tshwane can brace themselves for a planned 30-hour shutdown of water supply by Rand Water to be undertaken on July 30 until the following day. The City said water utility’s team of technicians would conduct repairs on leaks at the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant.

The municipality promised to fill the reservoirs prior to the planned shutdown, but highlighted that Palmiet booster station would reduce pumping to 75% of its capacity during the shutdown. As a result, Rand Water reservoirs such as Klipriviersberg, Klipfontein, Brakfontein and Hartebeesthoek would be affected, including various areas across Tshwane. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “According to the water utility, the network system will stabilise after two weeks.”

The City encouraged residents to conserve and use water sparingly by not watering gardens, washing cars, cleaning driveways or pavements using hosepipes, among other water saving measures. Residents must also not fill swimming pools and must flush toilets only when necessary. “The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the repairs,” Mashigo said.

Meanwhile, the City on Saturday reported that water supply has been restored to Soshanguve and Mabopane after residents experienced water shortages for days because of low water flow into region one reservoirs. “Tshwane has received confirmation from Rand Water that they have completed the scouring operation at their Hartebeesthoek reservoir. The reservoir is now back in operation, and the network system is gradually filling up. Residents in low-lying areas will receive water on Saturday, followed by those in high-lying areas,” the City said. The City experienced inadequate water into the Soshanguve Block L reservoirs following maintenance work that was being carried out by the water utility, in the week of July 12, 2023, at its Haartebeesthoek reservoir.