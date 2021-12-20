Tshwane police continue clamping down on road violations

Pretoria - Law enforcement agencies across the City of Tshwane have kept true to their promise to clamp down on unnecessary carnage on the roads this festive season by fining more than 100 motorists in Pretoria this weekend. Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said as part of the law enforcement agency's festive plan they had taken to the roads to check for vehicle roadworthiness and driver fitness.

Mahamba said officials ensured that they checked if the vehicles were in good condition to be on the roads and whether the drivers were fit to drive, including checking the necessary documents. “We’ve issued fines to more than 100 people, most of whom were taxi operators who were still driving and ferrying passengers without a proper public driving permit, so most have been issued fines. “They are using the excuse that Covid-19 delayed them from renewing their licences and permits, but we've found that most of their permits had expired as far back as 2016 or 2017 – even before the pandemic began so they had ample time to renew them hence the fines.”

Mahamba said in other instances they found foreign nationals who were driving without licences at all, something which was not permitted as foreign nationals were obligated by law to convert their licences into the South African licences. He added that roads such as the R80 Mabopane Highway were considered a hot spot to law enforcement officials as most accidents took place there as people went to drink in local areas and often ended up in accidents making their way out. Mahamba said just last year the department lost two of its members in the very same spot in an incident where the driver was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol.