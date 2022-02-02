Tshwane police seize 70 unlicensed firearms, ammunition

Pretoria - The police in Tshwane seized 70 unlicensed firearms and ammunition in January. The acting Tshwane District Commissioner Brigadier Kushie Pietersen said this was a great way to start the year as some of the weapons were linked to several crimes.

The police arrested 89 suspects when the firearms were confiscated during intelligence-driven operations, stop and search, tracing of wanted suspects, planned crime combat operations, and also pursuing the information obtained from the community. "It is evident that the availability of illegally circulating firearms in Tshwane and the country is directly connected to a series of violent crimes that include murder, armed robberies, hijackings, attempted murders, and violent street crimes. "During police preliminary investigations it was found that the vast majority of illegal firearms in circulation were originally licensed to civilians and private security companies. These ended up in the hands of the criminals through theft, housebreaking, and loss," said Pietersen.

He said in one of the intelligence-driven operations in Laudium, three men who allegedly demanded payment from various small business owners were arrested, five firearms and ammunition belonging to the suspects were also seized. Pietersen applauded the police and law enforcement agencies in Tshwane for stepping up enforcement efforts in removing illegal firearms from criminals. "The reduction in the number of illegal firearms in our communities will have a positive impact on the number of serious and violent crimes that are reported".

She further applauded the ordinary community that has contributed to the successes over the past month, by informing police of people who are in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the confiscated firearms were sent for ballistic tests to ascertain if they were utilised in the commission of any crime. She said community members should continue to anonymously report illegal firearms by contacting crime stop on 08600 10111.