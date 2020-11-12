Tshwane promises to install shade for shelter at new R12-million Centurion taxi rank

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has promised to install shade for shelter at the R12-million new Centurion taxi rank described by the industry as a “big parking lot”.

On Monday, the Pretoria News reported that regional industry leader Abner Tsebe had labelled the taxi rank an insult. He cited the lack of shelter and shade, which he said were prerequisites for a decent taxi rank.

He said it was laughable that the City had invested so much money, time and resources in the facility.

In response, City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “The City held several consultation meetings with the taxi Industry and shades are among the additional specifications requested by the industry, which will be provided for once budgeted for.”

He said the taxi rank was significantly completed, but could not be officially opened due to administrative processes that needed to be observed both by the City and Redefine Properties, with whom the metro was in partnership for the project.