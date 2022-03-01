Tshwane reaches 2-million Covid-19 vaccination milestone

Pretoria - The Tshwane district reached the milestone of two million Covid-19 vaccines administered by the end of last week. In acknowledging the achievement, the Gauteng Department of Health said: “There are two million people who are fully vaccinated in the City of Tshwane to date.”

Gauteng as of Sunday had confirmed cases totalling 1.1 million, more than 1.1 million recoveries and 7 132 active cases. On Friday the province had a total of more than 8.8 million vaccinations administered. More than 5.4 million people have been vaccinated in Gauteng and the number of fully vaccinated individuals is more than 4.5 million. As of Sunday night, more than 31.4 million vaccines had been administered in the country. In Gauteng, Sedibeng District has a low vaccination rate, followed by the West Rand, with both districts not yet reaching the one-million milestone.

Johannesburg has administered more than 3.7 million vaccines, followed by Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. “The Gauteng government continues to expand the vaccination programme, targeting school communities starting with areas with low vaccine uptake. The programme caters for learners aged 12 years and older, their family members, school staff and community members that are not yet vaccinated,” the department said. “Individuals can still get their jab at any nearest vaccination site, with all public and private vaccination sites accepting walk-ins.”