Tshwane ready for Rand Water’s major maintenance

As Rand Water prepares to embark on a second extensive maintenance in Tshwane on Thursday, the municipality has assured residents that it would ensure a sustainable and continuous bulk water supply. This comes after the water utility on Monday began maintenance amid growing anxiety among residents over possible water outages.

The MMC for utilities, regional operations and co-ordination, Themba Fosi, said the planned maintenance scheduled from June 22 to July 29 in Gauteng was crucial for preserving the lifespan of the infrastructure and enhancing its reliability during the high-demand summer period. “The maintenance work includes the replacement of Rand Water’s bulk water meters supplying various reservoirs in Tshwane,” he said. Fosi said the City was committed to ensuring a sustainable and continuous bulk water supply. “We have implemented various interventions to manage and control water levels according to system requirements.”

He said the City’s reservoirs supplied by Rand Water’s Palmiet System were affected on July 1 due to pumping at 60% for eight hours. The system is expected to be affected on Thursday with pumping at 68% for two days and on July 29 with pumping at 76%. He said the City had taken several proactive measures in preparation for the maintenance shutdown, including filling its reservoirs to over 80% capacity a few days before the shutdown.