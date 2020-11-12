Tshwane recommitted to redevelopment of major hostels in Saulsville, Mamelodi

Pretoria – The City of Tshwane has recommitted to the redevelopment of major hostels in Saulsville and Mamelodi townships during the current financial year. Mayoral committee member (MMC) for housing and human settlements Mpho Mehlape-Zimu told the Pretoria News the restructuring of the dwellings would be a priority in the coming 11 months before the 2021 local government elections. Numerous promises to address the problems affecting hostel dwellers were made by her predecessors. Last year, then MMC Mandla Nkomo said R20 million would be allocated to the Mamelodi hostels, and a further R20m to redevelop hostels in Saulsville. At the time, he said the City had already completed phase one of both projects, which included installing running water and sanitation.

Mehlape-Zimu said she knew the two hostels were dilapidated.

Occupants had previously complained about cracks in the walls, and many units were without electricity.

Some flats had broken windows, which were covered with cardboard and plastic.

“We want to see how we can restructure our budget to start to refurbish them. The last thing I want is for people to start to live in condemned infrastructure because tomorrow that could be a disaster,” Mehlape-Zimu said.

According to the 2020/21 budget passed by the administrators, Saulsville and Mamelodi hostels stood to benefit from the allocations, with at least R50m set aside for the redevelopment of the dwellings.

