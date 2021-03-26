Tshwane reinstates suspended senior manager accused of sexual harassment

Pretoria - Tshwane acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng temporarily relaxed the suspension of a senior manager accused of sexual harassment and allowed him to perform official duties. Early this year, council resolved to place the department head – who cannot be named due to the nature of the alleged offence – on three month’s suspension due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against him. This was to allow for investigations into the allegations against him. However, the official was temporarily brought back for the purposes of meeting with the office of the Auditor-General, which was compiling a report on the City’s finances. In a letter leaked to Pretoria News, Mutlaneng wrote to the accused informing him of the temporary relaxation of his suspension on conditions, for the purposes of meeting with the office of the Auditor-General on March 2.

City chief of staff Jordan Griffiths said this was not something out of the ordinary because the Auditor-General could summon anybody to come and account for work that was carried out when they were on duty.

He said the official was still under suspension and was only requested by the City because the Auditor-General could not contact him directly, and thus asked the city manager to request that he be available.

“The Auditor-General wanted information as he is in the process of auditing the finances of the City to compile a report about work that was carried out between the end of July 2019 and September 2020.

“The Auditor-General can summon everybody to come and account for work that took place during the financial year when they were acting in a position. This happens in such cases. The city manager cannot actually undo the resolution of council to suspend a manager until the suspension has run its course,” said Griffiths.

Chief whip of the ANC in council Aaron Maluleka said: “The manager was placed on suspension and the person acting should assume the office with full responsibility, which includes answering all questions from the Auditor-General.

“Bringing back the manager behind council's back is on its own a decision. Even if there are reports that he

personally signed and needs to provide clarity, that can be done in writing to the manager.”

“Council decisions cannot be relaxed or overlooked irrespective,” Maluleka added.

The manager was suspended after two women complained to the City and subsequently opened a case with the police accusing him of sexual harassment.

In his defence, he said the accusations were timed for the end of last year to coincide with 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, to tarnish his reputation built over a 20-year career.

Pretoria News