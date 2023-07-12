Tshwane residents bemoan ‘high and unusual’ electricity tariffs

Pretoria - Tshwane residents have bemoaned “high and unusual” electricity tariffs after a woman shared an electricity receipt on social media that reflected an exorbitant amount.
The homeowners are accusing the metro of trying to recover money through charging hefty amounts for services, leaving them to bear the brunt.
Last week a social media user, @AuntiP complained how “ridiculously high” the price of electricity is.
Tagging the City of Tshwane, she shared an electricity receipt showing that after spending R1 000 she only received 138kWh (kilowatt hour) of electricity, far more than she used to pay.
Many of her followers and residents in the city in general shared her sentiments, calling for the municipality to provide answers.
Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, Norah Shibambu, 48, a homeowner from Soshanguve said she had witnessed a trend that during the winter months electricity seemed to go up.
“I can tell you the electricity I used to buy for R500 in January for the whole month can only now last me for a week. They don’t explain to us as to why this is the case. Because of this we now have to live from hand to mouth. As we speak, I’m here in town to top up food at home for my kids, but have another problem of having to top up electricity when it’s still two weeks before the end of the month. I think they are trying to recover money through us,” she said.
Casper van Deventer, 59, who lives in Theresapark, said that for peace of mind he had made it a habit not to look at how many units were provided after he bought an electricity voucher.
“The prices are just too high. I don’t look at the slips any more because I know deep down that the municipality needs money and that money has to come from somewhere, and unfortunately it’s us who have to dig deep in our pockets. So for my sanity I just don’t look any more,” he said.
The City of Tshwane this year announced during the budget speech in May that there would be a 15.1% electricity price hike.
Eskom was granted an increase of 18.65% by the National Energy Regulator of SA, which prompted the increase of 18.49% for municipalities.
In the 2022/2023 period, electricity increased by 7.47%, which means consumers paid less then.
Meanwhile, the metro has warned through the Tshwane Ya Tima campaign that it would continue to cut off power to residents who fail to pay for their services.
The campaign is an effort by the City to recover the more than R3 billion it is owed.
Last week, mayor Cillers Brink told the media that from the middle of June, the City had deployed more than 100 teams across Pretoria to disconnect those who owed money for services.
“The metro’s finances are still in a critical state, but its finances are still recoverable,” he said.
