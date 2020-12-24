Tshwane residents urged to be on lookout for scammers at licensing centres

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Tshwane’s MMC for Roads and Transport, Dikeledi Selowa has urged residents to be on the lookout for scammers targeting licensing centres across the city this festive season. Selowa said the City’s Licensing Services Division had become aware of an apparent scam targeting individuals who needed learners or driving licences and those with outstanding fines. She said the scammers’ modus operandi this year was to pose as the City’s employees or purport to have contacts at the various driving licence testing centres. In order to avoid being scammed Selowa advised residents to avoid conducting any consultations outside the designated licensing office and to make sure officials they dealt with were indeed employed by the city. She said residents should insist on obtaining the name of the official they were dealing with and not to make any payments without getting a receipt or proof of payment.

“The City’s licensing centres do not offer packages for driving licences neither does it have any affiliation with driving school operators, and definitely does not issue learner or driving licences without the requisite testing process having been successfully completed.”

“We urge you to avoid any offers from individuals presenting short cuts or services to fast track any processes.”

Another way to circumvent scammers was to stick to using the city’s online booking facility, she added.

Selowa also suggested that people familiarise themselves with the prices for the services they needed to make sure they knew what they were paying for so they are not duped into paying more than what they should.

“If you receive information to the contrary, know immediately that it is a scam. Even if you have confirmation that the person is in fact a City employee, any offer to circumvent the system amounts to bribery and corruption and you will become an accessory to the crime.”

Pretoria News