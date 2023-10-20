Tshwane residents urged to have say on YouTube about how city managers spend public funds

Pretoria - Residents in the City of Tshwane can have a say in the work done by municipal public accounts committee tasked to hold accountable public representatives and office bearers on their use of public purse to deliver services. Committee chairperson Kholofelo Morodi urged residents to share their comment on the YouTube channel as the the committee would today (Friday) summon representatives from the audit performance committee and the Tshwane Economic Development Agency to account for work done by their respective entities.

Morodi said the residents ought to exercise their rights and actively engage in these hearings. She emphasised that residents must seize the opportunity to provide feedback and comments on the dedicated channel. “It would bring me immense satisfaction to witness a greater number of our residents seizing this opportunity and utilising it to the fullest extent. Residents should not only expect their voices to be heard during elections but should actively participate continuously. This, in essence, embodies the principles of democracy and public participation,” she said.

Morodi added that the live streaming of these hearings would empower residents to hold public officials accountable and gain insight into the utilisation of community resources. Interested residents can access the live hearings on the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality YouTube Channel today. “Last week, the City of Tshwane municipal public accounts achieved a historic milestone by conducting its inaugural live streaming of proceedings on the YouTube platform, setting a precedent as the pioneering Section 79 portfolio committee to do so,” Morodi said.

Mpac carries out the responsibility of overseeing, and enforcing compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act, relevant regulations, and the supply chain management policy. The committee last week heard the lives of municipal workers from the energy and electricity department were under threat from residents preventing them from disconnecting their illegal power connections. The workers, it was said, were grappling with illegal connections and threats and intimidation when they were dispatched to conduct audits on customers’ illegal power installations.