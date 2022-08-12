Tshwane residents urged to use water sparingly as shutdown starts

Pretoria - Tshwane residents have been urged to use water sparingly to prevent reservoirs from running dry after Rand Water began implementing a four-day planned shutdown. The water utility informed six municipalities, including Tshwane and Johannesburg, that it would need to interrupt supply for technicians to conduct a tie-in of the new pipeline.

The 53-hour shutdown was planned to run from 5pm yesterday to 10pm on Sunday. Although the water utility promised to ensure that work was done timeously so that the inconvenience was not prolonged more than necessary, the City of Tshwane has made plans to assist residents. City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said residents were urged to use water sparingly during this time to prevent reservoirs from running dry.

He said they should also ensure that they stored sufficient water to sustain them for the duration of the shutdown. “The City will ensure that tankers or browsers are on standby for alternative water supply. The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused by the Rand Water shutdown.” Katlego Masanabo said: “If it is not the electricity infrastructure failing us, it is the water infrastructure needing to be shut down or repaired while people who pay for these services go without. Communities affected include Doornkloof, Grootfontein, Rietfontein, Mooikloof Manor, The Hills, Tygerpoort, Zwavelpoort, Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale, Waltloo, Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Montana, Montana Park, Bellevue, Brummeria H, Magalieskruin, Silverton, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Sinoville and Waverley.

