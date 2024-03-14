Tshwane rewards health workers who have excelled

Employees who go the extra mile in executing their duties received service excellence awards from City of Tshwane’s Health Department. The awards were aimed at entrenching professionalism while also acknowledging and encouraging health officials who have performed excellently and gone beyond the call of duty.

The awards recognised diverse categories. Among the awards were excellence in customer care, mentoring, collaboration, innovation, community projects, management support, administrative support, best general worker, best primary healthcare clinic, best clinic dispensary, and best municipal health services region. Health MMC in the City of Tshwane, Rina Marx, said she used the opportunity to convey to those in attendance that this event was being hosted at a time when the public health sector was under severe scrutiny.

She highlighted that the service excellence awards came at a time when the City was undergoing a difficult process of financial recovery. “The department, like many others, is impacted by financial and staffing constraints,” she said. Marx added that the City was changing the narrative when it came to negative perceptions about the public health sector.

“This is evidenced by the fact that all of the City’s primary healthcare clinics retained their Ideal Clinic status (platinum status),” she said. She said service excellence should be the norm and not the exception as awards are a way they can better serve the communities of Tshwane. According to the department, concerted efforts are being made to bring health services closer to communities as demonstrated by numerous outreach efforts.