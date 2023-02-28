Tshwane says progress made in repairing Rand Water’s pipeline

Pretoria - In spite of the recent acts of vandalism of Rand Water’s pipeline components that affected booster stations and maintenance plans, the City of Tshwane has reported significant progress by the water utility. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City was satisfied that in spite of a setback in its maintenance plans due to the vandalism which left its pipeline damaged on Wednesday, progress had been made in repairing the pipeline.

Mashigo said not only had the vandalism caused damage to the isolating valves for the meter that supplied the City of Ekurhuleni’s Edenpark, but it had also affected a number of booster stations. The damage reduced the pumping capacity to Palmiet Booster Pumping Station to 52% and to Mapleton Booster Pumping Station at 27%, which supply some Tshwane reservoirs. “The latest information from the utility is that the Palmiet Booster Station is at full load, and there is a slight increase observed in the water levels. The low-lying areas will start receiving water during the course of the day. However, the system will take five to 10 days to fully recover following the depleted state of the reservoirs.

“It remains crucial that residents should be prudent with water usage.” Mashigo said the City would be continuing with its scheduled maintenance plans which included servicing the Hennopspark water supply network from today. Even though the eight-hour work would reportedly take place from 8am to 4pm, Mashigo said service interruptions would be avoided at all costs.