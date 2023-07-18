Tshwane shopping centre hosts Marco Olivier’s The Face of Art exhibition

Pretoria - The Woodlands Boulevard Shopping Centre is thrilled to host the highly anticipated mall-wide exhibition, The Face of Art, by renowned South African sculptor and artist, Marco Olivier. This captivating journey into the world of bronze sculptures will take place until August 31, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a world of artistic expressions brought to life.

Olivier is celebrated for his awe-inspiring art installations across the country. With voluminous bronzes up to 6m tall, his work has mesmerised audiences not only locally but on the global stage, too. Now, Woodlands Boulevard Shopping Centre provides the perfect platform, and eye-catching pieces. Some of the work forming part of The Face of Art by Marco Olivier is on exhibition at Woodlands Boulevard Shopping Centre in Pretoria East. Supplied From aircraft engineering and extravagant furniture design to his successful ventures as a professional golfer, Olivier’s journey has been nothing short of fascinating in establishing himself as a leading figure in the world of art.

After founding his first bronze foundry in Cape Town in 2014, Olivier showcased his initial pieces in 2017, marking the start of his rise to prominence. Today, he is widely recognised for his original art in resin and bronze, which stands out for its unique texture and painting effects. Despite facing challenges along the way, Olivier’s determination and never-give-up attitude have propelled him to become a highly accomplished artist. Specialising in creating spectacular life-size bronze sculptures, he draws inspiration from his extensive experience in the art foundry industry. Supported by his talented team, some of whom boast more than 20 years of expertise, Olivier’s creations are truly exceptional. His sculptures have graced the sets of popular TV shows like Top Billing and the Netflix series Blood and Water, while various movie productions have incorporated his artwork into their sets.

In 2023, Olivier’s talent was recognised on an international scale when he was chosen to represent South Africa at the prestigious Dubai World Art 2023 Competition. He emerged as the winner of the top prize, The Best Artist at World Art Dubai 2023. Since then, Olivier’s art has extended its reach to the Amalfi coastline of Italy, Belgium, Germany, and Mauritius, where it will be showcased in boutique galleries. Notably, international designer and curator Roche Bobois has approached Olivier to feature him as a sculptor in their esteemed international portfolio. “If life-size sculptures captivate you, Marco Olivier's grand designs are bound to mesmerise you,” said Barbara