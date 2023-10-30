Tshwane takes proactive stance against detrimental effects of illegal dumping on environment

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is taking a proactive stance against the detrimental effects of illegal dumping on our environment. On Thursday, the City embarked on a comprehensive campaign, called #Rekaofela, which took place in Pretoria West, near the Tshwane Market, to raise awareness and encourage residents to actively participate in preventing and reporting illegal dumping.

Environment and Agriculture MMC Ziyanda Zwane said the campaign was aimed at achieving a cleaner and greener city through proper waste management services by increasing the use of the 240L waste bins, minimising waste at source and curbing the costs of dealing with illegal dumping. “Rekaofela is a Sesotho name that highlights the importance of a collective effort in eradicating illegal dumping,” the MMC said. The City of Tshwane has embarked on a comprehensive campaign called #Rekaofela to raise awareness and encourage residents to actively participate in preventing and reporting any form of illegal dumping. Picture: City of Tshwane “Illegal dumping poses a significant threat to our communities’ cleanliness, health, and overall well-being. It tarnishes the natural beauty of our surroundings and endangers our ecosystem’s delicate balance. The City recognises the urgency of addressing this problem and is committed to working hand- in-hand with residents, businesses and civic organisations to combat it effectively.”

As part of the #RekaofelaFridayCleaningCampaign, the City will conduct extensive educational programmes to educate residents about the negative impact of illegal dumping on the environment. This will include community outreach events to raise awareness and promote responsible waste management practices and foster a sense of collective responsibility and pride in maintaining a clean, sustainable environment. These events will provide an opportunity for residents to actively contribute to the beautification of our city while sending a strong message against illegal dumping. The City will also strengthen its enforcement efforts to identify and penalise individuals or businesses littering with illegal dumping activities. It will collaborate closely with the Green Scorpions metro police to ensure strict adherence to by-laws and swift action against offenders. In addition, the City encourages residents to report illegal dumping anonymously by contacting this hotline number: 012 358 7095/6.