Tshwane teenagers get Covid-19 vaccine at Mediclinic Medforum

Pretoria - Adolescents aged 12 to 17 yesterday went out in their numbers to get their Covid-19 vaccine shot. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla announced last week that the government had reached a stage where it was ready to open up vaccinations for about six million children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Section 129 of the Children’s Act states that “a child may consent to his or her own medical treatment or the medical treatment of his or her child if, the child is over the age of 12 years and the child is of sufficient maturity and has the mental capacity to understand the benefits, risks, social and other implications of the treatment”. The Act also states that parents, guardians and caregivers may consent to the medical treatment of the child if the child is over the age of 12 but is of insufficient maturity or is unable to understand the benefits, risks and social implications of the treatment. Mediclinic Medforum clinical manager Dr Karabo Rammolla, a Covid-19 survivor. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) The department is aiming to get at least 50% of this cohort vaccinated by December and before the festive season holidays start.

“We believe this will come in handy as schools start exams or are advanced towards concluding the academic year and preparing for the next year. ’’The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority for this age group and will be used for this purpose,” Phaahla had said. In response to the call, Mediclinic Medforum in Pretoria opened its doors for this milestone.

Olerato Ikaneng from Loreto Convent School said she decided to vaccinate because she had lost family members, and her parents had also tested positive for Covid-19. The 17-year-old said: “I felt vaccinating was the safest option for me to protect myself and family members, and the side effects are not as hectic as people make it out to be.” Another pupil from Royal Schools Princess Park, Zenande Bizana,17, said she got vaccinated because she knew how it felt like to lose a loved one to Covid-19.

She encouraged both young and old to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. Mediclinic Medforum clinical manager, Dr Karabo Rammolla, said everyone, even those still sceptical or fearful to take the vaccine, should vaccinate. He said one had a lot to lose when unvaccinated than a person who was vaccinated.