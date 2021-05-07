Tshwane to address road construction, stormwater infrastructure with R407m budget

Pretoria - The Tshwane Department of Roads and Transport is set to address road construction and stormwater infrastructure backlogs across the City's suburbs and townships with millions budgeted for the incoming 2021/22 financial year.

Executive Mayor Randall Williams listed 15 construction projects across Tshwane that have been given a budget of R407 million by the department entrusted to ensure the provision of a safe transport system and a well-constructed and maintained road infrastructure network in the City.

He said the department aimed to achieve this by addressing road construction and storm water infrastructure backlogs, and also has plans for the provision of the Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network.

He said successful planning and implementation of the Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network network infrastructure has been the backbone of the Bus Rapid Transport system and the City intended to continue further into the new financial year.

The planned Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network include projects like

Line 3 from the Pretoria CBD to Atteridgeville with a R6m budget, Belle Ombre Phase 2, R16m; Capital Park Railway Bridges, R1m; Wonderboom Intermodal Facility Building Works, R90m; Menlyn Taxi Interchang, R25m; and Denneboom Intermodal Facility R40m.

Williams said: "Our planning as it pertains to roads and stormwater infrastructure in the the 2021/22 budget will be targeting development in previously disadvantaged areas.

"These will include Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Hammanskraal, New Eersterus, Kudube, Mamelodi, Zithobeni and Ekangala, all of which are areas where there is a critical need for road infrastructure.

"We have also prioritised interventions pertaining to Wonderboom airport. The Capital city must have a commercially viable and well administrated civilian airport."

He said Wonderboom National Airport was a strategic asset for the City however that also needed critical infrastructure upgrades to leverage its economic potential fully.

"Our plans for the airport are to ensure it receives the necessary attention and maintenance such that is complies fully with civil aviation and drives economic growth within the Wonderboom area and for the city at large," he said.

The City also plans to make traffic signal maintenance another focus for the department as it is critical to prioritise the functionality of traffic lights at intersections to ensure continued mobility in the city and prevent unnecessary traffic congestion.

"Out of the 978 traffic signals across the City’s seven regions we will be prioritising rapid response times when their functionality is compromised so that we maintain an acceptable operational standard. We have also already begun much of this work.

"The city has recently awarded a tender for the appointment of multiple service providers for the supply, delivery and off-loading of traffic signal equipment for a period of three years.

"Following this appointment, the City will focus on the process of eradicating the repair backlog. Finally, for licensing services, the plan is to officially launch and operate the Rayton Licensing Centre and establish a fully-fledged Licensing Centre in GaRankuwa," said Williams.

