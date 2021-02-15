Tshwane to resume installation of smart meters two years after project launch

Pretoria - The multimillion rand project to install new smart electricity prepaid meters ‒ launched two years ago ‒ is set to resume after it was halted due to residents’ discontent that meters were not user-friendly. Residents had issues with the fact that the meters lacked a warning system when electricity was low, that they were unable to check balances online, or purchase and load electricity remotely. There were also complaints that the new meters were not adequate, allowing users to buy only up to R1 000 electricity at the time. Now, the City said, it was ready to re-start the project on February 17, and run it until the end of the current financial year on June 30. The project is aimed at replacing the conventional electricity meters with the new smart electricity prepaid meters, at a cost of R32 million, according to Utility Services MMC Phillip Nel.

The next phase of the project would be undertaken in the next financial year, at an estimated cost of R580m.

The replacement was initially informed by a high court ruling in 2019, in a matter lodged by AfriSake against the City's irregular contract with Peu.

At the time Peu had already installed 1 300 meters, and the court ruled in favour of the DA-led administration that they must be replaced.

The City then undertook to roll out new smart meters to the rest of the metro’s households in line with vision 2030 ‒ to become a smart city.

Nel said the project was also affected by the slow pace at which it was implemented by the administrators, who were appointed by the provincial government to run the City's affairs early last year.

He said the DA-led administration found out that the meters were installed in a few households when the party was reinstated by the courts in November last year, after it challenged the provincial government’s decision.

Efforts to speed up the project towards the end of last year failed after residents expressed unhappiness that the meters were not user-friendly.

Nel said the City had addressed their concerns, including appointing a contractor, and was now ready to roll out the installation.

Mayor Randall Williams said the meters were an exciting step towards realising the City’s adoption of smart, resident focused technology.

The current phase would include installing more than 24 000 meters and replacing the old ones at different households.

“Residents will be notified through pamphlets seven days prior to the scheduled installation. Residents will also be presented with user manuals on how to use the keypad or meter once the installation has been completed,” he said.

More than 61% of properties in the City are already purchasing electricity via prepaid meters.

The installation would contribute to developing a completely smart metered electricity network that benefits all the metro’s residents.

“The newly installed prepaid meters will be preloaded with 5kWh and consumers are then encouraged to load more units on to the new meter for their own household usage,” Williams said.

Pretoria News