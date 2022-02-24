Tshwane to suspend three officials for allegedly accepting bribe to reconnect electricity meter

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is set to suspend three officials for allegedly taking bribes to reconnect customers who had been disconnected for failing to pay for rates and services. Acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng said the three allegedly accepted a bribe to reconnect a meter. She said they would be dealt with because this kind of “greedy behaviour” would not be tolerated.

Such conduct undermined the City’s ambition to recoup the R17 billion owed by its clients varying from homeowners to government departments and businesses to embassies. “We are aware of three officials who have been served with letters to suspend, and they will go through a disciplinary process. The list could increase as investigations are ongoing, but residents can rest assured that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing will suffer the consequences,” she said. Mutlaneng said the City subsequently appointed an enforcement team from the Tshwane metro police department to monitor disconnected accounts to ensure debtors did not think there was a way to receive services without paying their debt.

“The City is determined to fine businesses R621 000 and homeowners R21 000 for reconnecting illegally or tampering with water and electricity meters. Those who re-offend will face charges in court.” She said the City was not going to allow the culture of non-payment to continue. Mutlaneng yesterday went to Ga-Rankuwa to disconnect the North West Development Co-operation, which owes the City R55m. The entity was reconnected after paying R65 000 towards services, but Mutlaneng said their rates and taxes bill prompted a second disconnection. She said the City was not going to be lenient because that was how the R17bn debt had accumulated.