Tshwane upgrades Information Communication Technology systems to aid customers

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has successfully completed work to upgrade various Information Communication Technology (ICT) operational systems with a view to handling pressure from customer demands under level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown. The City anticipated that customer demands were bound to increase as more workers and businesses resumed normal activities yesterday. The ICT upgrading was carried out in the past two days and would go a long way towards improving service delivery for residents. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the upgrading focused on the municipality’s ICT system called SAP to keep it at an industry-acceptable level. He said the idea behind it was to prepare the system to handle pressure likely to be brought by customer demands under level 1.

The upgrading, which was scheduled to be completed yesterday, may have inconvenienced residents who wanted to contact centre operations at 0123589999 and 0801111556 from Sunday, and the City apologised profusely to members of the community who were inconvenienced during the period.

It was anticipated that the system would be better able to deal with issues directed to customer care services such as power failures, sewerage blockages, water meters, pipe leakages as well as waste collection.

Customers were reminded that they can view their municipal accounts, lodge a complaint or query, and make payments to the City of Tshwane electronically at www.tshwane.gov.za

“This service is available all hours of the day. Click on the e-Tshwane link and follow the instructions. For emergency services, customers are urged to dial 107,” Mashigo said.

Customers can use the SMS lines - 0826120333 or 44676 - for reporting power failure complaints or visit www.tshwane.gov.za and follow the Report Power Failure link.

Pretoria News